Romney speaks on Trump candidacy, urges Republicans to shun him

Mitt Romney talked live in Utah, asking Republicans to shun Trump.

The former GOP presidential nominee asked fellow Republicans to shun the front-runner for the good of the country and party.

Romney is expected to brand the billionaire businessman as "a phony, a fraud" whose "promises are as worthless as a degree from Trump University" in the speech on Thursday morning at the University of Utah on Thursday morning.

