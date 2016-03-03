Woman arrested after escaping police, crashing car

A woman was arrested after trying to escape from Perryville police after traffic stop.

According to the Perryville Police Department an officer pulled over 24-year-old Kelsey Dover near the intersection of Edgemont and French Lane around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2.

During the traffic stop, the officer noticed the smell of marijuana inside of the car. The officer told Dover he had reasonable suspicion to believe she was impaired.

When the officer told Dover his observations, the suspect put her car in drive and sped away.

Police followed the driver on French Lane until she crossed over the intersection into the parking lot of Smokin' Double Barrel BBQ. At that time, Dover hit a concession stand and a refrigerating unit in the rear of the business causing debris to hit a parked car.

Dover then tried to run away.

Officers caught up with the suspect and arrested her about two blocks away from the crash scene.

Dover was transported to a local hospital for injuries and later taken to the Perryville Police Department.

Inside Dover's vehicle and the purse she threw out during the pursuit, officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Dover is facing a number of charges following the incident:

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Resisting Arrest by Fleeing-Creating a Substantial Risk of Serious Injury/Death to any person

Resisting Arrest by Fleeing for a Felony

Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident

Careless and Imprudent Driving--Involving an Accident

Possession of Controlled Substance--Up to 35 grams of Marijuana

Unlawful use of Drug Paraphernalia

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Driving While Intoxicated--Drugs

Failure to Drive on Right half of Roadway When Roadway is of Sufficient Width

Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Failed to Equip motor Vehicle with Rear License Lamp to Illuminate License 50 feet,

Dover's Bond has been set at $20,000 cash or surety. Dover has be transported to Perry County Sheriff's Department to await arraignment.

