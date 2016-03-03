This week in music: 2009

Let's check out the music scene from 7 years ago.

Billboard Magazine had these songs at the top of the Hot 100 this week in 2009.

At number five was an artist who had her first chart hit. Lady Gaga teamed up with Colby O'Donis on

Just Dance .

Kanye West was at number four with Heartless, which went on to sell 5.5 million digital copies making it one of the best selling singles of all time.

At number three was a superstar trio of Eminem, Dr. Dre and 50 Cent. Crack a Bottle would go on to win a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for a Duo or Group.

In the number two spot was Dead And Gone by rapper T.I. and Justin Timberlake

And topping the charts was Right Round by Flo Rida. The song featured guest vocals by Kesha, but she was uncredited for her performance. Right Round spent six weeks at number one.

