This week in music: 2009

Written by Jim Eftink
Let's check out the music scene from 7 years ago.

Billboard Magazine had these songs at the top of the Hot 100 this week in 2009.

At number five was an artist who had her first chart hit.  Lady Gaga teamed up with Colby O'Donis on 
Just Dance .

Kanye West was at number four with Heartless, which went on to sell 5.5 million digital copies making it one of the best selling singles of all time.

At number three  was a superstar trio of Eminem, Dr. Dre and 50 Cent.  Crack a Bottle would go on to win a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for a Duo or Group.

In the number two spot was Dead And Gone by  rapper T.I. and Justin Timberlake 

And topping the charts was Right Round by Flo Rida. The song featured guest vocals by Kesha, but she was uncredited for her performance. Right Round spent six weeks at number one.
 

