Line up announced for HerrinFesta Italiana

The line up has been announced for this year's HerrinFesta Italiana.

Topping the list of this year's performers include the ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year nominee Chris Janson and legendary mainstream rock band Foreigner.

Country artist Jake Owen, Mississippi Rock Band 3 Doors Down, and Cinderella’s Tom Keifer will help round out the line-up.

“This is the best across the board booking we’ve ever been able to put together,” said HerrinFesta President Cris Trapani.

HerrinFesta Italiana is presented by People’s National Bank on May 23-30, 2016 in downtown Herrin, Illinois.

Here is a closer look at the schedule:

Thursday, May 26: Jake Owen

Friday, May 27: 3 Doors Down

Saturday, May 28: Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Dokken, Great White, and FireHouse

Sunday, May 29: Foreigner

Monday, May 30: Chris Janson

HerrinFesta Italiana 2016 tickets will go on sale March 3rd at herrinfesta.com. Retail locations will be announced later.

Tickets for the Thursday show are $30 with a $27 advance discount price through April 22. All other shows are $25 with a $22 discount price. A limited number of “Pit” tickets will sell for $35 and $40.

HerrinFesta Italiana is a week-long annual festival presented by the Herrin Chamber of Commerce. The Festa won the 2014 Governor’s Award for Best Festival in Illinois.

