FIRST ALERT: Dreary, rainy start kicks off Thursday

It is Thursday, March 3, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Dreary is the word for your Thursday. There is a good chance of rain for most of the Heartland this morning starting around daybreak. Then expect a cool and cloudy day all day. FIRST ALERT: the weekend is looking mild and dry, but next week could be a mess with a lot of spring rain in the forecast.

Making Headlines:

Final decision: School officials at John A. Logan college finalized 55 layoffs and some program cuts at a meeting Wednesday that lasted well into the evening. The board of trustees said it was the hardest decision they've been forced to make.

Search continues: Police in Metropolis are still looking for who shot a man in the chest. The 31-year-old victim was shot yesterday morning in the area of Pearl and 11th streets.

Under consideration: House representatives will perfect a bill today that would make CPR certification a requirement for graduation in Missouri. The bill would require students to receive 30 minutes of CPR instruction.

Possible break: Malaysian officials say there is a "high probability" that debris found on Mozambique is from a Boeing 777, and likely the same aircraft as missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.

