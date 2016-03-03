Flood assistance possible for farms in Cape Girardeau County

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency approved assistance for farm owners in Cape Girardeau county according to a news release.

The assistance comes through The Farm Service Agency's Emergency Conservation Program.

On FSA's website the Emergency Conservation Program says it helps farmers and ranchers to repair farmlands destroyed by natural disasters.

Assistance would be available for damage sustained during The New Year Flood in December of 2015 and January of 2016.

To qualify for assistance the website says an inspection would need to be done to determine if the damages are eligible.

For land to qualify for ECP funds, the damage from the natural disaster or severe drought must create new conservation problems that if not dealt with would: Further damage the land

Significantly affect the land’s productive capacity

Represent damage from a natural disaster unusual for the area (an exception to this is damage from wind erosion)

Be too costly to repair without Federal assistance in order to return the land to agricultural production

Land owners have until March 31 to apply for possible assistance, and it is still unclear where the funding would come from.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.