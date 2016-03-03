CPR certification could be graduation requirement in MO

House representatives will perfect a bill on Wednesday that would make CPR certification a requirement for graduation in Missouri.

The bill would require students to receive 30 minutes of CPR instruction and training of the proper way to perform the heimlich maneuver, or other first aid for choking.

This instruction could be taught any time during the student's four years of high school and could be included in the district's existing health or physical education curriculum.

If the bill passes, students would not be able to graduate from any public or charter school without this instruction.

On Feb. 18, The Select Committee on Education voted unanimously in support of the legislation.

Proponents of the bill say CPR training helps saves lives in the case of an emergency.

Funds are currently available and waiting to be implemented by the American Heart Association, if the bill is passed.

Similar legislation got held up in the legislative process and was not passed in 2015.

If HB 1643 is approved, it would take effect at the beginning of the 2017-18 school year.

Illinois made this a requirement for high school students in 2014.

Lawmakers in Kentucky are currently considering similar legislation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.