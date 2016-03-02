Registration for SIUC Head Start program begins in April

Registration for Southern Illinois University's fall 2016 Head Start program is set to begin in April.

Families in Jackson and Williamson Counties will be able to register their children for the pre-kindergarten program in four different locations in southern Illinois, with classes beginning in August.

Children must be at least three years of age as of September 1 of this year in order to be eligible for the program.

Weekday morning, afternoon, and all-day sessions are available in the program, the cost of which varies depending on income and family eligibility, as well as partial-day programs which are free of charge.

All eligible families with young children are encouraged to register, even those with disabilities or are currently homeless or living in a foster program, as they will be receiving primary status for enrollment.

Interested families are asked to visit the following locations to register, a process which takes about an hour:

Carbondale Center, 1900 N. Illinois Ave., Carbondale, IL, from 9 am to 6 pm on April 5 and 28. Telephone: 618-453-2440.

Marion Center, 907 N. Vicksburg St., Marion, IL, from 9 am to 6 pm, April 6 and 19. Telephone: 618-997-4255.

Malone's c-location at Malone's Early Learning Center, 108 Walnut St., Carterville, IL, from 3-6 pm on April 13 and 27. Telephone: 618-453-6448.

Murphysboro Center at McElvain High School, 593 Ava Road, Murphysboro, IL, from 10:30 am - 6:30 pm on April 12 and 26. Telephone: 618-453-0766.

Children are not required to attend registration, however parents and guardians are asked to bring a copy of the child's birth certificate from the appropriate county clerk, proof of income from all sources within the last year, and/or a copy of the child's dental and physical exams, which also includes records of immunization, hemoglobin and tuberculosis screenings, and blood lead testing.

More information can be found by contacting the administrative office of SIUC at 618-453-6448.

