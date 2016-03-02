Man sets record for fastest speed on electric skateboard

A Canadian daredevil set a new world record for the fastest speed on an electric skateboard.

According to Guinness World Records, Mischo Erban, 32, hit a speed of 59.55 mph on a modified long board.

“I am attracted by speed – and have learned to master the danger," Erban said after confirmation of the record.

Erban, a downhill skateboarder, has previously landed in the record books, setting a world record for downhill speed skating back in 2012.

“Guinness World Records helps drive innovation and individuality," Erban said. "And I like setting new directions and achieving.”

