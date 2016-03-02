Paducah hospital wants man barred for hiding in women's restroom

An investigation is under way at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Ky. after a man was found hiding out in a women's bathroom.

According to a report filed with the Paducah Police Department, three women reported seeing a man inside the restroom on Tuesday, March 1.

Hospital security made contact with the man who said his name was Josh Reed.

According to Baptist Health PR Manager Catherine Sivills before security could notify police, a security officer was escorting the suspect to the security office from the bathroom because he seemed disoriented. While they were walking to the security office the suspect ran off.

Security video shows a heavy set black male, wearing a a light tan/cream colored sweater/jumpsuit with a black T-shirt underneath. Security said he was around 6' to 6' 2" and probably in his early twenties.

Witnesses told a resource officer the suspect was hanging out in one of the stalls of a women's restroom, standing on a toilet and peeping over the sidewalls at witnesses/victims who were in the neighboring stalls.

One witness said she wasn't sure, but she believed the man was also taking pictures.

