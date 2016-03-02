IL woman injured in single-car crash in McCracken Co. KY

An Illinois woman was injured early Wednesday morning when she swerved to miss a deer, running off the road and flipping her vehicle.

At approximately 12:41 a.m. the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a single-vehicle accident on West Paducah School Road.

Upon arrival it was determined that an Angel Karracker, 35, of Metropolis, Ill. was driving north on West Paducah School Road when a deer ran out in front of her.

Karracker swerved to miss the deer and traveled off the road, down a roadside ditch and then struck a culvert, causing her vehicle to overturn and come to final rest on its hood in a creek bed.

Karracker was transported by Mercy EMS to Lourdes for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by West McCracken Fire Department, Mercy EMS and Speedy’s towing.

The roadway was closed for approximately a half hour.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.