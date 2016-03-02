Does It Work: Lidtastic

If you tend to make a mess in the kitchen when you're cooking - a product called Lidtastic claims it can clean up your act, but Does It Work?

Joan Windeknecht has two kids and a lot on her plate, the last thing she needs is a mess to clean up in the kitchen.

"There's always splatter on the stove that has to be cleaned up and it would be nice to find something to keep that from happening," said Windeknecht.

The makers of a product called Lidtastic claim their multi-purpose silicone lids can replace spastic wrap to keep food fresh or warm, and prevent cooking messes on the stove or microwave.

"In the microwave especially," said Windeknecht. "It's everywhere, it's on the door, it's on the roof it's on the sides, it's everywhere, so that would be a big plus if it works."

For our first test, Windeknecht tried out the product's claim that Lidtastic prevents stove top splatters. To do so, she put on a pot of pasta to boil.

Everything seemed to be going well until we saw Lidtastic start to wiggle, and heard the tell-tale sizzle of a stove-top mess in the making.

"Another mess," said Windeknecht. "I turned it off and it's still bubbling up, so it is keeping the heat in."

For test number two: Windeknecht's children Janell and Bronson help out. The two heat up some Easy-Mac-n-Cheese in the microwave as an after school snack. Bronson places Lidtastic over the small bowl to heat for three minutes. Again, Lidtastic failed to stop splatters and made a mess.

"It dripped down the sides of it," said Bronson Windeknecht.

"It boiled over everywhere," said Joan Windeknecht. "There's a little water left in here and a lot of water on the plate in the microwave. Worse than normal. I wouldn't recommend it with macaroni in the microwave, or on the stove."

Our Lidtastic cooking trials didn't go so well.

"I think it would be better if you were browning ground beef or something to prevent splatter, as far as sealing – it's not working," said Windeknecht.

How about the product's claim that it can replace plastic wrap to keep food fresh in the refrigerator?

Windeknecht tries Lidtastic on a small, rectangular dish and finds it doesn't fit. The product did seal to a round bowl, and even better to a smaller porcelain bowl.

"It would keep the air out as long as nobody bumped it, because it does come right off," said Windeknecht. "It's a big lid for a little bowl. But it does seal easily.

Overall, Windeknecht wasn't impressed with Lidtastic.

"I think this is going to be another gadget clogging up the kitchen," said Windeknecht.

Windeknecht gives Lidtastic one star on this Does It Work test.

