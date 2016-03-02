Timer system donated to quiz bowl team

First Midwest Bank presented the Poplar Bluff Middle School Junior Beta Quiz Bowl team with a $300 donation on Thursday, Feb. 25, to purchase a light/timer system to practice for competition.

“Any chance we get to help the schools, we’re gonna do it,” commented Erin Edington, First Midwest assistant vice president. “That’s just who we are.”

The Quiz Bowl team placed first in the written portion and second overall during the Missouri Junior Beta Convention in December at the Black River Coliseum.

The students—Lily Johnson, Nathan Mays, Clara Rahlmann and River Rowland—qualified to compete at the National Junior Beta Convention this summer in New Orleans, if they are able to swing the trip.

Also qualifying for nationals was fifth grader Lucas Robertson, who placed first in spelling, and classmate Sidonia White, who landed third in social studies.

