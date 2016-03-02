Mt. Vernon police arrest 3 teens in possession of stolen ATVs

The Mount Vernon Police Department is reporting three juveniles have been arrested after allegedly riding all-terrain vehicles in the roadway, three of which were determined to be stolen.

Police responded to the area of South 24th and Wescott on Wednesday, March 2 around 7:30 in the morning after receiving a report of an individual riding a four-wheeler in the middle of the roadway.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers were unable to make immediate contact with the subject.

After further investigation, officers were able to find the juvenile who had been riding the four wheeler. They also located three other parked ATVs in the area.

Upon checking, officers discovered two of the ATVs were found to be stolen out of Jefferson County, including the one the subject had been riding.

The 14-year-old juvenile was taken into custody. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department was notified and sent a detective to assist Mount Vernon officers with the investigation.

After further investigations, two more juveniles (ages 15 and 14) were found and were also taken into custody.

All three were on probation at the time of this arrest.

They have been incarcerated in the Franklin County Juvenile Justice Center pending a court date in Jefferson County.

