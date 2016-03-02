Jackson Chamber of Commerce announces support for ballot issues

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its support for the city's upcoming use tax and vehicle administrative fee ballot issues.

If passed, anticipated revenue will help fund much needed improvement to Jackson's public safety, allowing the city to add two to three police officers, help fund an additional school resource officer and support ongoing operational improvements.

"In addition, these issues support local businesses by encouraging residents to shop local, rather than incentivizing them to spend dollars out-of-state with businesses that do not support our local community," Chamber Director Brian Gerau said. "The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is committed to excellence and strives to be a strong component in stimulating economic growth, business and industry expansion and providing support to the City of Jackson and its residents. All of which had led to us as an organization to support these important issues."

Both issues go before voters on April 5.

