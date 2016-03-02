Gov. Nixon appoints new Perry Co., MO coroner - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gov. Nixon appoints new Perry Co., MO coroner

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Gov. Jay Nixon appointed Jim W. Martin as the new Perry County, Mo. coroner on Wednesday. (Source: KFVS) Gov. Jay Nixon appointed Jim W. Martin as the new Perry County, Mo. coroner on Wednesday. (Source: KFVS)
PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon appointed a new Perry County coroner on Wednesday, March 2.

Jim W. Martin, of Perryville, was named to the position, which became vacant after the resignation of Herbert Miller.

Martin retired in 2014 from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as an instructor for youth with severe developmental disabilities. He is currently a substitute teacher at Parkview School for children with severe developmental disabilities.

He was also a quality control specialist for Proctor and Gamble for 14 years.

Martin is a U.S. Army veteran of Vietnam; he got his bachelor's degree from Southeast Missouri State University.

The former Perry County coroner, Herb Miller, resigned after pleading guilty to theft and financial exploitation. He was accused of stealing money from an elderly woman while acting as her power of attorney.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly