Gov. Nixon appoints new Perry Co., MO coroner

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon appointed a new Perry County coroner on Wednesday, March 2.

Jim W. Martin, of Perryville, was named to the position, which became vacant after the resignation of Herbert Miller.

Martin retired in 2014 from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as an instructor for youth with severe developmental disabilities. He is currently a substitute teacher at Parkview School for children with severe developmental disabilities.

He was also a quality control specialist for Proctor and Gamble for 14 years.

Martin is a U.S. Army veteran of Vietnam; he got his bachelor's degree from Southeast Missouri State University.

The former Perry County coroner, Herb Miller, resigned after pleading guilty to theft and financial exploitation. He was accused of stealing money from an elderly woman while acting as her power of attorney.

