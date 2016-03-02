Murray State women pull off huge upset over UT Martin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State women pull off huge upset over UT Martin

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The 8th seeded Murray State women's basketball team upset top seeded UT Martin 78-76 Wednesday in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Nashville.

This marked the first time in the history of the tournament that an eight seed upset a one seed.

Murray State now advances to the OVC Semifinals where they will play the winner of Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay Friday at Noon.

