Farms in Alexander County suffering from the severe damages caused by the New Year’s Flood may be eligible for assistance under Emergency Conservation Program.

Eligible factors for qualifying for the assistance include:

Repairs will be so costly to fix that Federal assistance is or will be needed to return the land to productive agricultural use

The damages are unusual and not the type that would reoccur frequently in the same area

The damages affect the productivity of the farmland

The damages impair or endanger the land

To be eligible for assistance, practices must cannot start until all of those who apply meet the following criteria:

Completing and submitting an application for cost-share assistance

The local FSA County Committee or its representative have conducted an onsite inspection of the damaged area

The agency responsible for technical assistance, such as Natural Resource Conservation Service, has made a needs determination, which may include cubic yards of earthmoving, etc., required for rehabilitation

Farmers/producers who have suffered loss from this disaster may contact the Alexander/Pulaski FSA County Office at 618-833-5666 to request assistance.

Applications for assistance will be accepted from March 14 through May 12.

The ECP is a cost-share program and is subject to the availability of funds. A farmer or producer qualifying for assistance from the ECP may receive cost-share levels that will not exceed 75 percent of the eligible cost of restoration measures. No one is eligible for more than $200,000 cost-sharing per natural disaster occurrence. The following types of measures may be eligible:

The removal of debris from farmland

Grading, shaping, or re-leveling severely damaged farmland

Any restoration of permanent fences

The restoration of conservation structures and other similar installations

