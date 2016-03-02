Alexander/Pulaski Farm Service Agency to hold Emergency Conserva - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Alexander/Pulaski Farm Service Agency to hold Emergency Conservation Program sign up

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Mike Mohundro/Facebook) (Source: Mike Mohundro/Facebook)
(Source: Mike Mohundro/Facebook) (Source: Mike Mohundro/Facebook)
(Source: Mike Mohundro/Facebook) (Source: Mike Mohundro/Facebook)
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Farms in Alexander County suffering from the severe damages caused by the New Year’s Flood may be eligible for assistance under Emergency Conservation Program.

Eligible factors for qualifying for the assistance include:

  • Repairs will be so costly to fix that Federal assistance is or will be needed to return the land to productive agricultural use
  • The damages are unusual and not the type that would reoccur frequently in the same area
  • The damages affect the productivity of the farmland
  • The damages impair or endanger the land

To be eligible for assistance, practices must cannot start until all of those who apply meet the following criteria:

  • Completing and submitting an application for cost-share assistance
  • The local FSA County Committee or its representative have conducted an onsite inspection of the damaged area
  • The agency responsible for technical assistance, such as Natural Resource Conservation Service, has made a needs determination, which may include cubic yards of earthmoving, etc., required for rehabilitation 

Farmers/producers who have suffered loss from this disaster may contact the Alexander/Pulaski FSA County Office at 618-833-5666 to request assistance.

Applications for assistance will be accepted from March 14 through May 12.

The ECP is a cost-share program and is subject to the availability of funds. A farmer or producer qualifying for assistance from the ECP may receive cost-share levels that will not exceed 75 percent of the eligible cost of restoration measures. No one is eligible for more than $200,000 cost-sharing per natural disaster occurrence. The following types of measures may be eligible:

  • The removal of debris from farmland
  • Grading, shaping, or re-leveling severely damaged farmland
  • Any restoration of permanent fences
  • The restoration of conservation structures and other similar installations

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly