Cape Girardeau nature center to host hike for women

Written by Kevin Sanders, Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Looking to get out in nature and meet some new people? 

The Cape Girardeau conservation nature center will be hosting a women’s hike on Saturday, March 5. 

Come enjoy the spring air as a naturalist leads you on the trails in a unique and beautiful natural area.

You will seek out plants and animals of conservation concern in an area that resembles forests in Arkansas and Tennessee.

The hike will be 4.5 miles and rated as moderate.

This program is for women only; and girls ages 14-17 must be accompanied by an adult female.

For more information, you can click here or call 573-290-5218.

