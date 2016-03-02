FEMA: Federal funds to Missouri flood survivors top $59 million

Missouri flood and storm survivors now have more than $59 million in federal funds and insurance claims to assist in their recovery from the late December and early January storms.

More than a month after President Obama declared a disaster for 33 Missouri counties, assistance totals include:

$40.3 million in National Flood Insurance Program payments on 874 claims with an average claim of $42,461

$10.9 million from FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program to Missouri disaster survivors for disaster-related housing needs, repairs to their primary residences and other disaster-related needs, such as furnishings, transportation and medical

$7.8 million in approved low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance

Missourians have until March 21 to register for assistance with FEMA online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 (FEMA).

Registration lines are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week until further notice.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.