Gusty winds, canoe causes crash in Jackson Co., IL

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A woman and her infant son were injured in Jackson County, Illinois on Tuesday in a single-car crash when a canoe on top of their car caught a gust of wind.

Jackson County deputies responded to a report of a traffic crash involving injury on Highway 151 at Bass Road.

Joni Morber was driving south on Highway 151 with a canoe strapped to the top of her vehicle.

According to Morber, a gust of wind caught the canoe and pulled the vehicle off the side of the road.

She then lost control and traveled down an embankment, ending up in a ravine with the vehicle on its side.

Morber and her infant son, who was strapped into a car seat, were transported from the scene by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

