Police investigating after man shot in Metropolis, IL

The Metropolis Police Department is investigating a shooting.

Police say they received a call around 12:26 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2 about shots fired in the area of Pearl Street and 11th Street.

They say they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a Paducah hospital.

Dylan Gower, a Metropolis resident, said there was a woman with the man who was shot and they were outside his front door late on Tuesday night.

“I get to the front door, I yell out, 'who is it,' nobody answers. I do it a couple more times. I kind of go quiet and listen, hear my screen door close,” Gower said. “I look out to see who it is, I see a woman walking down my steps and then I notice someone is laying on the sidewalk.”

Gower said the first thing he thought when the woman said "he’s shot" was, did it happen right here in my front yard? Gower said he never heard a gunshot.

Police, with the help of deputies from the Massac County Sheriff's Office, searched the area for witnesses and evidence. Illinois State police also responded with a crime scene investigator.

“It was a little scary, because after I went inside, and we saw the ambulance leave, we started to see cops walking up and down our alley, which is our backyard,” Gowen said. “So, the question in my mind was, 'Is someone walking around my neighborhood with a gun right now.'”

According to police, no one is in custody at this time and they have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolis Police Department and ask for the detective section.

