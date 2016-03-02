St. Louis Cardinals announce contract extension for 2B Kolten Wong

The St. Louis Cardinals agreed Wednesday to a 5-year contract extension for second baseman Kolten Wong, with a club option for the 2021 season.

"Kolten provides an excellent example of our strategy to sign, develop and retain the best talent available," said Cardinals Chairman Bill Dewitt, Jr.

"Kolten has had a nice start to his career and we look forward to having him be a key part of our future."

Wong was the Cardinals' first round draft pick in 2011, from the University of Hawaii. He made his Major League debut two years later, in the Cardinals' NL Championship season.

Wong, a left-handed hitter, finished third in the 2014 N.L. Rookie of the Year voting, and was the Cardinals Organizational Player of the Year in 2013.

In 295 career games, Wong has hit .250 with 23 home runs, 103 RBI and 38 stolen bases.

In 2014, Wong's three postseason home runs, including a walk-off shot against the Dodgers in game 2 of the NLCS, were the most by a rookie second baseman in MLB history. He also holds the record for most total bases in a postseason by a second baseman, with 15 in that same year.

Wong became the first Cardinals second baseman to hit 10 home runs in back-to-back seasons (12 in 2014, 11 in 2015) since Frankie Frisch in 1927-28.

He also is one of the best defensive players on the team as well, with a team-leading 31 defensive gems over the past two seasons (including 19 defensive highlight plays in 2015).

Financial details of the contract were not immediately available.

