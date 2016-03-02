Green Earth & Illinois Native Plant Society to hold native plant sale and symposium

The southern chapter of the Illinois Native Plant Society, University of Illinois Extension, and SIU Carbondale Department of Plant Biology will host the 2016 Illinois Indigenous Plants Symposium on Saturday April 2.

This will also coincide with a Native Plant Sale organized by Green Earth and the Illinois Native Plant Society.

The symposium and sale will be held at John A. Logan College in Carterville, IL.

There will be a kick-off to the symposium on Friday April 1 featuring a guided hike at Rocky Bluff, Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge.

The event will conclude with a guided hike along Round Bluff nature Preserve at Fern Cliff State Park on Sunday April 3.

The plant sale will last from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature more than 40 species of native perennials, grasses, ferns, vines, and shrubs grown by Southernwood Gardens in Alto Pass.

Experts will be there to answer your plant questions.

A preview of the plant selection is available at www.greenearthinc.org and www.ill-inps.org.

The sale is open to everyone and you need not be registered to purchase plants.

The keynote speaker at the symposium will be Karen Midden, professor of Landscape Design.

The title of the address is "Native Landscapes: Landscaping with Natives.

Professor Midden is a Landscape Architect and "contributes much of her interest and inspiration in ecological landscape planning to her growing up in Southern Illinois."

She also leads many projects with students on the SIUC campus and is a co-author of "Gardening with Young Children" stressing the importance of young people having contact with nature.

There will be a "Landscaping Track" focusing on home landscaping with native plants, creating sustainable habitats, and a "Ecology Track" exploring horticulture economies prior to maize to the holistic restoration of natural landscapes.

For more information about the symposium contact Sonja Lallemand, at: indigenousplants@hotmail.com.

To register for the symposium visit: www.ill-inps.org/2016symposium.

