Drones still banned at Lake Wappapello

Drones are banned at Lake Wappapello and other surrounding public areas owned by the Army Corps of Engineers.

According to officials with the Army Corps of Engineers, these types of unmanned remote control aircrafts have not been allowed for many years. However, as drones become more popular, they want to remind visitors about the drone ban.

Officials say the ban is in place to protect the privacy of visitors because many drones have cameras on them and would potentially fly around camping and swimming areas.

Also, the drone ban is intended to protect the safety of visitors, as they could land in swimming, camping, or picnicking areas. Plus, the goal is maintain safety of the security of the federally controlled flood project and dam structures.

