IL Sheriffs' Assoc. offering scholarships to Cebrin Goodman Institute on Substance Abuse

Jackson County Sheriff Robert D. Burns is proud to announce that the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association will once again be named as a principal sponsor for the annual Cebrin Goodman Institute on Substance Abuse.

It will be held at Eastern Illinois University on July 17-21.

CGTI is designed for middle and high school students and teaches them leadership skills that will assist them in the future and help them make a real difference in their community.

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association will be awarding 60 scholarships statewide and they will fill quickly.

If you are a student, or know of a student that would want to attend, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office or your school’s guidance counselor for an application.

Deadline for entry is April 15, 2016.

For more information on the Institute, you can click here.

