New business to fill former Herrin Maytag/Whirlpool facility

Swanson Industries will soon add southern Illinois to its list of locations.

The Herrin Chamber of Commerce announced the company is expanding its operations to Herrin, Ill.

Swanson Industries will set up operations in Herrin's former Maytag/Whirlpool facility.

Headquartered in Morgantown, West Virginia, Swanson Industries has multiple locations in North America, South America, Australia and China.

Swanson Industries is a global leader in engineered hydraulics providing hydraulic cylinder manufacturing, re-manufacturing, and repair services.

A part of what they do includes laser cladding, inertia / friction welding, industrial chrome plating, OEM Engineering and precision machining.

