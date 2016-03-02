This week in music: 1970

Let's turn back the clock to the days of bell bottoms and mini-skirts.

This morning we revist 1970.

The hit shows on CBS at the time were Gunsmoke, Mayberry RFD and Family Affair. Remember Buffy, Jody and Mr. French?

The top grossing movies of the year were Love Story, Airport and M*A*S*H.

And these were the hit songs from this week 46 years ago.

Billboard's Hot 100 had The Guess Who at number five with No TIme, which was written by Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings.

Eddie Holman was holding down the number four spot with Hey There Lonely Girl. The song was the R & B singer's biggest hit.

At number three was a two-sided hit. Radio stations were playing both Travelin' Band and Who'll Stop the Rain by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Checking in at number two was Sly and the Family Stone with a song that had a very strange title. Thank You Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin was the second of three number one hits for the group.

And in the top spot was a classic by Simon and Garfunkel. Written by Paul Simon and performed by Art Garfunkel, Bridge Over Troubled Water spent six weeks at number one. Billboard Magazine ranked it as the number one song of 1970. It is one of the most performed songs of the 20th century with over 50 artists covering it including Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin.

