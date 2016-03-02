March 3 celebrity birthdays

Let's check the March 3rd birthday list.

She's an actress who plays Claire on the sitcom Modern Family. Julie Bowen is 46 today.

She's an actress who's starred in Summer Catch, Blade: Trinity and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Jessica Biel is 34 today.

He's the Australian director and screenwriter who brought Mad Max to the big screen. His other movie credits include: Happy Feet, The Witches of Eastwick and Babe. George Miller is 71 today.

She's from East St. Louis and has won multiple track and field gold medals at the Olympics. Many consider her one of the all time greatest female athletes. Jackie Joyner-Kersee is 54 today.

She's a singer-songwriter whose best known hits are Right Time of the Night, I Know a Heartache When I See One and Up Where We Belong from the movie An Officer and a Gentleman. Jennifer Warnes is 69 today.

