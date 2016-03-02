FIRST ALERT: Frosty morning on tap, rain to move in late tonight - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Frosty morning on tap, rain to move in late tonight

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
It is Wednesday, March 2, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

The Heartland will wake up to a cold, frosty but quiet morning. By lunchtime, expect more sun with temps rising into the 40s. This afternoon, the clouds will move in with highs in the mid-to-high 40s. FIRST ALERT: Rain showers move in late tonight, and should last into tomorrow.

Making Headlines:

Big gains: The results are in! After Super Tuesday, it appears both parties' front-runners are jumping ahead of their closest rivals.

More cuts: John A Logan College will phase out its dental hygiene and cosmetology programs. This comes one day after 55 people received notices that their jobs are on the chopping block. The layoffs will be finalized at a special trustee meeting tonight.

Under investigation: University of Missouri police are trying to find out who wrote the words, "Hitler Rules" on a dorm bulletin board. This marks the the fourth anti-semetic incident on the Mizzou campus over the last 12 months.

Holding pattern: A mild form of the parvovirus has made its way into the Marion Animal shelter, and animal control officers have placed the facility under quarantine.Two dogs were tested slightly positive for parvovirus on February 25th.

