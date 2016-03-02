Caldwell County, KY honored in March

March is Caldwell County's month!

U.S. Representative Ed Whitfield announced that it is the featured county of March.

All this month, visitors in Congressman Whitfield's Washington, D.C., office will enjoy a collection of items from Caldwell County including brochures, items from local businesses, as well as treats from the Treehouse Foods Plant in Princeton.

The County of the Month program is an ongoing collaboration between Congressman Whitfield's Washington, D.C., office and local chamber of commerce organizations and tourism offices.

