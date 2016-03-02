ISP to conduct roadside safety checks in Alexander Co.

Illinois State Police will be conducting a Roadside Safety Check in Alexander County during March.

Officers working this detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver's license, transporting open alcoholic beverages, or Driving Under the Influence.

The checks are designed to keep everyone safe by taking dangerous drivers off the roads.

