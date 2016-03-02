Old King Coal Festival seeking coal miner nominations - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Old King Coal Festival seeking coal miner nominations

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) -

The Southern Illinois Old King Coal Festival is seeking nominations for the 2016 Old King Coal.

Old King Coal will reign over this year's festival which runs May 12 through May 15 in downtown West Frankfort.

The honor is bestowed annually to a deserving coal miner.

All southern Illinois coal miners are eligible regardless of age or number of years they've worked in the mines.

Nomination forms can be downloaded from the Old King Festival website at www.oldkingcoal.com.

They're also available at the West Frankfort Chamber of Commerce office, the West Frankfort Water Department at city hall, and at Advanced Hearing in the West Frankfort Factory Outlet.

You can mail nominations to Old King Coal Festival, P.O. Box 242, West Frankfort, Illinois, 62896.

The deadline to submit nominations is April 1, 2016.

This marks the 75th year of the festival.

For a complete schedule of events, you can click here.

