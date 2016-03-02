Roller Derby recruitment night to be held in Cape Girardeau

Recruitment night is coming up for the Cape Girardeau Roller Derby.

Open recruitment is set for 6 p.m. on March 7 at the AC Brase Arena building.

The team is actively recruiting skaters, referees, and non-skating officials.

Men and women ages 18 and older are eligible to join.

This is a free, no obligation event.

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby offers a 90-day training period during which new members learn basic skating techniques before joining veteran skaters on the track.

The March 7 recruitment night is an opportunity for those interested in roller derby to learn more about the sport and the training as well as meet the team.

If you plan to check it out, take a "boil-and-bite" mouth guard with you.

Limited "loaner" gear is available but those who already own skates are encouraged to bring them.

For more information, email info@CapeGirardeauRollerDerby.com or find them on Facebook under Cape Girardeau Roller Derby.

