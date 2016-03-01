Dance auditions to be held at Southeast MO State - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dance auditions to be held at Southeast MO State

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Victor Alexander, the director of the Ruth Page School of Dance in Chicago, will be conducting auditions Saturday, March 5, at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus for the Ruth Page School of Dance's intensive summer program.

The auditions, focused on ballet and contemporary dance, are scheduled for 2 p.m. in the Kenneth and Jeanine Dobbins River Campus Center Dance Studio.

The program runs June 20 to July 15.

Alexander has been teaching master classes and setting work on Southeast students since 2009.

This is the second year he's conducted auditions at the school.

The audition is open to the public and all area dance students who are at least ten years old.

The summer intensive program at the dance school offers four weeks of dance training.

Focus is placed on developing the whole dancer by offering classes according to level in ballet technique, pre-pointe, pointe, variations, pas de deux, modern, contemporary, jazz, character, Pilates, Afro-Cuban, and muscle awareness.

For more information on the summer program, you can click here.

For more information on the audition, contact Hilary Peterson at hpeterson@semo.edu or call 573-986-7492.

