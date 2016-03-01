John A. Logan cuts programs amid Illinois Impasse

More cuts were announced Tuesday, March 1 at John A. Logan College in Carterville only one day after 55 employees received layoff notices in the mail.

Some employees facing unemployment said they believe the college could make cuts differently, but administration said there isn't much they can do.

College President Ron House said the college is preparing to go without state money from FY-2016 and much of FY-2017.

He said the dental hygiene program will be phased out at JALC, as well as the second year of the Cosmetology program, both of which have low enrollment according to House.

House pointed out there is an opportunity for students taking only one year of cosmetology to leave with a certification, and all students in any affected programs currently will be able to graduate with their respective certificates, as well.

"We believe anything that we do that limits the opportunities for students, will adversely affect the college," House said. "This is about as far as we can go without affecting our comprehensive approach."

College leaders said the reason they are looking to downsize on workers is to avoid cutting more programs.

House said the college has avoided layoffs in the last five years, despite student population diminishing drastically.

The layoffs are expected to be finalized at a special board meeting Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

Students and protesters are expected to attend.

