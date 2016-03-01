Score change means those who failed, might have passed GED

If you thought you failed the the GED Test in 2014 or 2015, test makers now say you might have actually passed.

The passing score for the GED dropped five points to 145 from the previous 150 passing score.

The change went into effect March 1, 2016 in most states.

The score change doesn't just make it a little easier for future test takers to pass, the will also be applied retroactively. In most states, people who scored 145-149 on the GED Test between January 1, 2014 and March 1, 2016 will receive a pass versus the fail status they previously held.

In Illinois, regional offices of education were caught a bit off guard by the change, having only recently received notice of the change. Regional Superintendent for Williamson, Franklin, Johnson and Massac Counties Matt Donkin asked for patience as his staff works through the change and updates records.

Donkin said in a few weeks his office will be able to issue high school equivalency certificates and updated transcripts for the now passing GED graduates.

The GED score adjustment is being handled differently in each state. In Illinois and Kentucky, test takers who achieved a 145-149 will now have a passing status.

Arkansas is still considering adopting the 145 passing score, so continue to check your state's updated status on the GED website.

Tennessee has said it will keep the passing level at the prior 150 score so test takers there will not see a change.

The GED score changes do not impact Missouri high school equivalency test takers. The Missouri Department of Elementary & Secondary Education selected a new equivalency test that replaced the GED in January 2014.

For more information on the score switch go to the GED website here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.