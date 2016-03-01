Life Hacks: Puzzle storage - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Life Hacks: Puzzle storage

Written by Kadee Brosseau, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Here’s a little life hack for all you puzzle lovers out there: a simple trick when you put away your puzzle to help you get a jump start on it next time you want to put it together.

So, check it out.

You’re going to need a plastic ziplock bag. And you’re going to put the edge pieces in the plastic bag so you keep them separate from all the other pieces.

And now next time you get out the puzzle to put it together, you won’t have to sort through the whole box for the end pieces.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Does it Work WednesdayMore>>

  • Toy Testers: Crayola Story by Me

    Toy Testers: Crayola Story by Me

    Friday, November 17 2017 7:11 PM EST2017-11-18 00:11:21 GMT

    Do your kids love to draw and tell stories? Then Crayola’s Story By Me Book Making Kit is the toy for them.

    Do your kids love to draw and tell stories? Then Crayola’s Story By Me Book Making Kit is the toy for them.

  • Toy Tester: Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty

    Toy Tester: Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 5:54 PM EST2017-11-15 22:54:02 GMT

    Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty won Ms. Reynolds' third grade class over.

    Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty won Ms. Reynolds' third grade class over.

  • Toy Testers: Fingerlings baby monkeys

    Toy Testers: Fingerlings baby monkeys

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 5:56 PM EST2017-11-14 22:56:51 GMT
    (Source: Wowwee)(Source: Wowwee)

    The consensus was clear in Ms. Beers' third grade class at Jefferson Elementary, the Fingerlings baby monkey is a toy they want.

    The consensus was clear in Ms. Beers' third grade class at Jefferson Elementary, the Fingerlings baby monkey is a toy they want.

    •   
Powered by Frankly