Life Hacks: Puzzle storage

Here’s a little life hack for all you puzzle lovers out there: a simple trick when you put away your puzzle to help you get a jump start on it next time you want to put it together.

So, check it out.

You’re going to need a plastic ziplock bag. And you’re going to put the edge pieces in the plastic bag so you keep them separate from all the other pieces.

And now next time you get out the puzzle to put it together, you won’t have to sort through the whole box for the end pieces.

