Teachers prepare for biggest change to SAT in decade - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Teachers prepare for biggest change to SAT in decade

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
ADVANCE, MO (KFVS) -

There's big changes coming to the SAT and ACT, the exams high school students take to get into colleges.

Advance High School English teacher, Amanda Noyes, said she's prepared to do what's best for her students to succeed.

"It's something that you just have to be flexible and kind of roll with," Noyes said.

Noyes said with changes coming to exams determining her student's future, she's prepared to upgrade her curriculum.

"Some of my teaching strategies will change," she said. "Overall it's giving students exposure to the test itself."

It's the extra exposure creators of the test feel perspective college students need.

Some changes made to the exam include:

  • Number of possible answers – Test takers will now have an option of 4 choices instead of 5 for multi-choice
  • Optional essay – Students will now have the opportunity to skip the essay portion of the test
  • Text-based - There will be more reading in both the English and Math portions of the exam

That's something senior student, Jennifer Beal, said she isn't too sure about.

"As a slower reader myself it is difficult for me to finish the entire reading portion already," Beal said. "So therefore I worry about finishing those test or filling in answers because I run out of time."

Noyes said she isn't sure how students will react initially, but she plans to continue encouraging them to get better.

"It may be more up their alley or maybe to their writing strengths," she said. "So I'm suggesting that they do take it again and for those that don't perform as well as they like, then they need to go back to drawing board and practice makes perfect."

Changes to the SAT will be reflected on the exam on March 5. There's no word on when changes will be made to the ACT.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly