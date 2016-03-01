Teachers prepare for biggest change to SAT in decade

There's big changes coming to the SAT and ACT, the exams high school students take to get into colleges.

Advance High School English teacher, Amanda Noyes, said she's prepared to do what's best for her students to succeed.

"It's something that you just have to be flexible and kind of roll with," Noyes said.

Noyes said with changes coming to exams determining her student's future, she's prepared to upgrade her curriculum.

"Some of my teaching strategies will change," she said. "Overall it's giving students exposure to the test itself."

It's the extra exposure creators of the test feel perspective college students need.

Some changes made to the exam include:

Number of possible answers – Test takers will now have an option of 4 choices instead of 5 for multi-choice

Optional essay – Students will now have the opportunity to skip the essay portion of the test

Text-based - There will be more reading in both the English and Math portions of the exam

That's something senior student, Jennifer Beal, said she isn't too sure about.

"As a slower reader myself it is difficult for me to finish the entire reading portion already," Beal said. "So therefore I worry about finishing those test or filling in answers because I run out of time."

Noyes said she isn't sure how students will react initially, but she plans to continue encouraging them to get better.

"It may be more up their alley or maybe to their writing strengths," she said. "So I'm suggesting that they do take it again and for those that don't perform as well as they like, then they need to go back to drawing board and practice makes perfect."

Changes to the SAT will be reflected on the exam on March 5. There's no word on when changes will be made to the ACT.

