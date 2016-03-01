Illinoisans head to the polls for early primary voting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinoisans head to the polls for early primary voting

(Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS) (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

More than 700 people have voted early or registered to vote by mail in Williamson County, Illinois.

Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes said presidential elections often draw a lot of interest.

Illinoisans can head to the polls to vote early or may register to vote by mail through March 14.

The Williamson County Administration Building will hold extended hours until election day on March 15. The building will be open until 8 a.m. to  6 p.m. on Fridays and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Barnes said her office has been busy as they get machines and staff prepared for election day.

Voters can register and vote all the way up until election day. To register, you’ll need to bring two forms of identification such as an I.D. and a piece of mail with a name and address.

Williamson County is also in need of election judges to help check if voters are registered, hand out ballots, and make sure all election items return to the courthouse on election day.

If you’re interested in being an election judge in Williamson County, you’ll need to attend one of three trainings at the Knight’s of Columbus building in Marion, Ill on March 8. Trainings are being held at 9 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. You can either sign up or call the county clerk’s office at (618) 998-2112 to be placed.

