Cape Girardeau prepares for Missouri primary elections

Written by Sherae Honeycutt, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

With Super Tuesday on Mar. 1, a lot is at stake for candidates on both sides.

There are signs everywhere that election season is upon us.

No matter what side you are on, people rallying on both sides here in the Heartland say the most important thing is to vote.

Michael Davis the Chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Central Committee Democrats said all elections are important.

"I’ve to got to tell you, every presidential election, ever since I could vote was important," Davis said.

And it seems to be important.

As the primary elections approach signs of political preference are popping up everywhere.

Josh Meyer, a Southeast Missouri State University student even started a campaign he’s calling "Check Red."

He and a classmate designed a website and sell shirts promoting voting republican.

“We’re gelling a party together the best way we know how, you know it’s not going to be; it may not hit a national scale, but it’s going to be local," Meyer said.

As for the democrats, if you walk down Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau you may have seen a storefront for one democratic candidate.

The Bernie Sanders Campaign set up shop and is canvasing and calling homes through the county.

If you are driving down I-55 you’ll see something on a larger scale, Ted Cruz billboards line the lanes.

Beyond the possible candidates, both Meyer and Davis say voting is what is important.

"Elections make a difference so it's very important for people to vote for whoever they feel should be basically running the country," Davis said.

"We've had very few delegates so far and it can turn around on a dime so if you really want to support the guy that you want in office, you better come out and vote," Meyer said.

The Republican Committee in Cape Girardeau said it plans to have a store front like this one when a nominee is selected.

Candidates are usually announced at the party's national conventions, both are held in July.

