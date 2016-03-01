M2.2 earthquake recorded near Lilbourn, MO

Map of where the 2.2 magnitude earthquake happened in Missouri on Tuesday, March 1. (Source: USGS)

The USGS has recorded a 2.2 magnitude earthquake near Lilbourn, Missouri on Tuesday, March 1.

According to the preliminary report, it happened at about 2:15 p.m. and was at a depth of 7 km.

It was located about 6 miles west-southwest of Lilbourn, 23 miles south-southwest of Sikeston and 27 miles northeast of Kennett.

