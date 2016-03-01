CBS renews 'NCIS' for 2 more seasons - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CBS renews 'NCIS' for 2 more seasons

Posted by Heartland News
Connect
Executive Producer Mark Harmon speaks on stage during the "NCIS: New Orleans" panel at the CBS 2014 Summer TCA held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, July 17, 2014, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Executive Producer Mark Harmon speaks on stage during the "NCIS: New Orleans" panel at the CBS 2014 Summer TCA held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, July 17, 2014, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
(KFVS) -

CBS announced on Tuesday it has renewed NCIS for two more seasons, and that series star and executive producer Mark Harmon has signed a new two-year deal.

Currently in its 13th season, NCIS is a member of the exclusive 20 million viewer club. It averages 20.47 million viewers, up +4 percent from a year ago and on pace to finish the season as network television's #1 drama for the seventh consecutive year.

NCIS is also an international hit. It is a top performing U.S. series in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden and UK, among other countries.

It premiered on CBS in 2003. During the 2009-2010 season, it became the #1 drama/scripted program on television, and has remained the #1 drama ever since.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly