CBS renews 'NCIS' for 2 more seasons

Executive Producer Mark Harmon speaks on stage during the "NCIS: New Orleans" panel at the CBS 2014 Summer TCA held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, July 17, 2014, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

CBS announced on Tuesday it has renewed NCIS for two more seasons, and that series star and executive producer Mark Harmon has signed a new two-year deal.

Currently in its 13th season, NCIS is a member of the exclusive 20 million viewer club. It averages 20.47 million viewers, up +4 percent from a year ago and on pace to finish the season as network television's #1 drama for the seventh consecutive year.

NCIS is also an international hit. It is a top performing U.S. series in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden and UK, among other countries.

It premiered on CBS in 2003. During the 2009-2010 season, it became the #1 drama/scripted program on television, and has remained the #1 drama ever since.

