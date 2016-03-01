Ohio Valley Conference announces men's basketball honors - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ohio Valley Conference announces men's basketball honors

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Here is a look at the top Ohio Valley Conference Honors announced today.

2015-16 Men's Basketball All-OVC Teams and Awards
OVC Player of the Year: Evan Bradds, Belmont
OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Tahjere McCall, Tennessee State
OVC Freshman of the Year: Nick Mayo, Eastern Kentucky
OVC Coach of the Year: Dana Ford, Tennessee State
 
ALL-OVC FIRST TEAM
Evan Bradds, Belmont
Torrance Rowe, Tennessee Tech
Chris Horton, Austin Peay
Craig Bradshaw, Belmont
Twymond Howard, UT Martin
Tahjere McCall, Tennessee State
Keron DeShields, Tennessee State
Jeffery Moss, Murray State
Nick Mayo, Eastern Kentucky
Trae Anderson, Eastern Illinois

ALL-OVC SECOND TEAM
Jarelle Reischel, Eastern Kentucky
Ryan Martin, Tennessee Tech
Josh Robinson, Austin Peay
JaVontae Hawkins, Eastern Kentucky
Corban Collins, Morehead State

ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM
Keron DeShields, Tennessee State
Tahjere McCall, Tennessee State
Jarelle Reischel, Eastern Kentucky
Nick Mayo, Eastern Kentucky
Ryan Martin, Tennessee Tech

