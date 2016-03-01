Ohio Valley Conference announces men's basketball honors

Here is a look at the top Ohio Valley Conference Honors announced today. 2015-16 Men's Basketball All-OVC Teams and Awards

OVC Player of the Year: Evan Bradds, Belmont

OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Tahjere McCall, Tennessee State

OVC Freshman of the Year: Nick Mayo, Eastern Kentucky

OVC Coach of the Year: Dana Ford, Tennessee State



ALL-OVC FIRST TEAM

Evan Bradds, Belmont

Torrance Rowe, Tennessee Tech

Chris Horton, Austin Peay

Craig Bradshaw, Belmont

Twymond Howard, UT Martin

Tahjere McCall, Tennessee State

Keron DeShields, Tennessee State

Jeffery Moss, Murray State

Nick Mayo, Eastern Kentucky

Trae Anderson, Eastern Illinois



ALL-OVC SECOND TEAM

Jarelle Reischel, Eastern Kentucky

Ryan Martin, Tennessee Tech

Josh Robinson, Austin Peay

JaVontae Hawkins, Eastern Kentucky

Corban Collins, Morehead State



ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM

Keron DeShields, Tennessee State

Tahjere McCall, Tennessee State

Jarelle Reischel, Eastern Kentucky

Nick Mayo, Eastern Kentucky

Ryan Martin, Tennessee Tech