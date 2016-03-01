Mount Vernon police arrest man after brief chase - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mount Vernon police arrest man after brief chase

Written by Mollie Lair, Anchor
(Source: Mount Vernon Police Department/Facebook) (Source: Mount Vernon Police Department/Facebook)
MOUNT VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

Mount Vernon police report a man has been arrested following a brief chase on Monday, Feb. 29.

According to the department, police were patrolling in the 700 block of Conger around midnight Monday when they saw Damondrae James, 21.

Officers recognized James and knew he had been banned from the housing property.

James ran from officers, who said he threw down a loaded .40 caliber handgun that had been stolen from a Mount Vernon house in 2014.

Officers were able to take him into custody.

James was arrested on charges of criminal trespass to state supported property, resisting arrest, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

James is being held in the Jefferson County Justice Center with bond yet to be set.

