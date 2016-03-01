Heartland college to soon offer degree in 'drones' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland college to soon offer degree in 'drones'

Southeast Missouri State University will start offering a degree in drones in 2017. (Source: AP Images) Southeast Missouri State University will start offering a degree in drones in 2017. (Source: AP Images)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The popularity surrounding drones, or Unmanned Aircraft Systems, opened new doors for future students at Southeast Missouri State University.

Come 2017, students will be able to earn a Bachelor of Science in Unmanned Aircraft Systems.

According to the university, students will be trained on the fundamentals of these machines to be able to work with the maintenance, customization, acquisition and use of Unmanned Aircraft Systems in a commercial setting.

The program is not to train students on how to design a drone from the ground up. Instead, students will take advantage of existing products and resources to adapt a drone to meet a specific need.

With the current publicity of drone systems, this program is expected to be popular with students.

Right now, because of current Federal Aviation Administration rules, there has not been a strong push for graduates in this area from the industry.

However, this is rapidly evolving and changes at the FAA could create demand quickly.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a total of 11,800 Aerospace engineering and operations technicians jobs by 2024 (a growth of 3 percent) with average median pay of $63,780 per year.

The course will be offered during the Fall 2017 school year.

