Jackson police place accident reports online

Written by Crystal Britt, Anchor
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

The Jackson Police Department is now putting accident reports online.

The department has been pursuing an alternative to the servicing of accident report requests.

According to Jackson Police, online reporting was found to be the most suitable and secure solution as a local accident repository for insurance and citizen report requests.

Effective on March 1, 2016 the department entered into an agreement with Appriss, LLC to place traffic accident reports online.

Click here for the link.

According to Jackson Police, the website was developed to help law enforcement, insurance companies, and citizens access traffic accident reports in a more efficient manner.

Reports are accessible usually within seven to 10 days following an accident, excluding weekends and holidays.

Citizens can order a traffic accident report 24 hours a day through the website for a minimal fee.

