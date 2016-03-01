Some Saluki players honored in MVC post-season - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Some Saluki players honored in MVC post-season

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(KFVS) -

The Missouri Valley Conference has released it's post-season honors, which include a few Salukis.

The honors include:

First Team
Ron Baker, Wichita State, Sr.
D.J. Balentine, Evansville, Sr.
Anthony Beane, Southern Illinois, Sr.
Egidijus Mockevicius, Evansville, Sr.
Fred VanVleet, Wichita State, Sr.

Second Team
DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell, Illinois State, Sr.
Devonte Brown, Indiana State, Sr.
Montel James, Loyola, Sr.
Brenton Scott, Indiana State, Sophomore
Wes Washpun, UNI, Sr.

Honorable-Mention Selections
Matt Bohannon, UNI, Sr.
Paris Lee, Illinois State, Jr.
MiKyle McIntosh, Illinois State, So.
Dequon Miller, Missouri State, Jr.
Jeremy Morgan, UNI, Jr.
Reed Timmer, Drake, So.

All-Newcomer Team
Dequon Miller, Missouri State, Jr.
Anton Grady, Wichita State, Sr.
Mike Rodriguez. Southern Illinois, Jr.
Markis McDuffie, Wichita State, Fr.
Everett Clemons, Indiana State, Jr.

All-Freshman Team
Markis McDuffie, Wichita State
Obediah Church, Missouri State
Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye, Bradley
Jarred Dixon, Missouri State
Luuk van Bree, Bradley

All-Defensive Team
Ron Baker, Wichita State, Sr.
Egidijus Mockevicius, Evansville, Sr.
Jeremy Morgan, UNI, Jr.
Fred VanVleet, Wichita State, Sr.
Paris Lee, Illinois State, Jr.

For more information, you can click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • NFL Hall of Famer Jackie Smith to speak in the Heartland

    NFL Hall of Famer Jackie Smith to speak in the Heartland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:20:40 GMT
    Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. (Source: Raycom Media)Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. 

    Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. 

  • Bears match offer sheet for Fuller, sign him to 4-year deal

    Bears match offer sheet for Fuller, sign him to 4-year deal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:42 PM EDT2018-03-21 00:42:47 GMT
    The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller (Source: KFVS)The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller (Source: KFVS)

    The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed him to a four-year contract.

    The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed him to a four-year contract.

    •   
Powered by Frankly