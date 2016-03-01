16 year old dies in McCracken Co. crash

A 16-year-old Paducah girl died in a crash early on Tuesday morning, March 1.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of Lane Road at around 1:20 a.m.

Deputies say the investigation showed Farah Ervin was driving a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis west on Lane Road. For unknown reasons, the car traveled off of the north side of the road and hit a large tree.

According to deputies, medical personnel worked on Ervin at the scene; however, she died from her injuries.

The McCracken County Coroner's Office, Paducah Police Department, Mercy Regional EMS, Reidland/Farley Fire Department and Speedy's Towing assisted at the scene.

Deputies say Lane Road was closed for about two hours.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.