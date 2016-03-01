Southeast students serve others over spring break

Traveling to a new city that's serving others over spring break is the opportunity that is in front of students at Southeast Missouri State University.

Southeast Serves, a program that provides students, faculty and staff with the opportunity to engage in community services on- and off-campus, is platheir first alternative spring break in Pontotoc, Mississippi. They plan to take about 10 students to work with Habitat for Humanity March 11 hrough March 15., where they will work on two houses, one needing indoor work and other requiring outdoor work.

“Movies and television portray spring break as a time to party and go to the beach," Joanna Shaver, adviser to Southeast Serves, said. "Alternative Spring Break trips show that there are other wonderful ways to take breaks from school work."

Pamela Avila of St. Charles, Missouri, is the graduate assistant coordinating the trip for Southeast Serves.

She said she’s excited about Southeast Serves first alternative spring break because it is open to anyone on campus, and there is a wide range of students planning to participate.

“Students just have to be open to a weekend of serving others and how they can make an impact,” Avila said.

Habitat for Humanity Collegiate Challenge is a program that offers alternative breaks year-round and pairs universities with host sites.

They are working with Southeast Serves to provide lodging for the volunteers while they are there.

